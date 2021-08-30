Recent Change of -0.18% in the Chevron Corporation (CVX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Chevron Corporation (CVX) is priced at $98.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $98.14 and reached a high price of $99.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $98.64. The stock touched a low price of $98.05.Recently in News on August 24, 2021, Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s Energy Transition Spotlight Conference Call and Webcast. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its Energy Transition Spotlight conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) to provide more details on how we plan to lower carbon intensity in our operations and grow lower carbon businesses. You can read further details here

Chevron Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $113.11 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $83.89 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) full year performance was 16.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chevron Corporation shares are logging -12.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.16 and $113.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2335248 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chevron Corporation (CVX) recorded performance in the market was 16.80%, having the revenues showcasing -4.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 188.01B, as it employees total of 47736 workers.

Analysts verdict on Chevron Corporation (CVX)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Chevron Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 103.54, with a change in the price was noted -4.69. In a similar fashion, Chevron Corporation posted a movement of -4.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,646,062 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVX is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Chevron Corporation (CVX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Chevron Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Chevron Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.34%, alongside a boost of 16.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.96% during last recorded quarter.