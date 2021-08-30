Here is why Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.29%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), which is $4.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.495 after opening rate of $4.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.255 before closing at $4.29.Recently in News on August 24, 2021, Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program for a Cumulative Total of 3,321,276 Common Shares for Approximately C$18 Million. YAMANA GOLD INC. (“Yamana” or “the Company”) (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE: AUY) today announced that it has repurchased an additional 1,584,500 common shares under the Company’s normal course issuer bid for a cumulative total of 3,321,276 common shares for approximately C$18 million purchased since the initiation of its share repurchase program for up to 5% of the outstanding shares. The Company plans to be selective and opportunistic in relation to share repurchases intending to enter market when permitted and at times when the trading range of its shares do not reflect the underlying value. The Company continues to be committed to further increasing shareholder returns through its capital returns program, and additional share repurchases will be determined based on market conditions, share price, and best use of available cash, in addition to further considerations. Common shares that are purchased under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. For further details of the Company’s normal course issuer bid, see the news release dated July 29, 2021, available at www.yamana.com. You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.16 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $3.99 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was -23.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -30.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.99 and $6.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12850392 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was -21.72%, having the revenues showcasing -14.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.15B, as it employees total of 5128 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.63, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of -0.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,581,265 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUY is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical rundown of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Yamana Gold Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.37%, alongside a downfall of -23.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.69% during last recorded quarter.