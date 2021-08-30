Here is why Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.18%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB), which is $14.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.73 after opening rate of $8.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.71 before closing at $8.50.Recently in News on August 27, 2021, Gambling.com Group Launches BetArizona.com to Help Sports Bettors Sign Up for New Legal Wagering Options. Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that it has been issued a temporary supplier license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares shares are logging 52.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.56 and $9.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10263917 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB) recorded performance in the market was 77.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 479.71M, as it employees total of 152 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 77.37%. The shares increased approximately by 110.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 108.68% in the period of the last 30 days.