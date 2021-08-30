Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.99M in the recent 3 months

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is priced at $2.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.16 and reached a high price of $2.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.34. The stock touched a low price of $2.13.Recently in News on August 26, 2021, Glory Star Announces Subscription Agreement to Purchase Up to $10,000,000 in Ordinary Shares and Warrants at a Fixed Combined Purchase Price of $3.50. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that it has entered into a subscription agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of up to 2,857,142 ordinary shares of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $10,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Ordinary Share will be accompanied by a warrant exercisable to purchase one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $4.40 per share (the “Warrant”). Each Ordinary Share and Warrant are being sold at a fixed combined purchase price of $3.50. Each warrant will be exercisable immediately, and will expire on the first anniversary of the date of issuance. You can read further details here

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.86 on 04/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.28 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) full year performance was -23.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -45.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $4.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6854715 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) recorded performance in the market was -3.64%, having the revenues showcasing -25.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 158.10M, as it employees total of 159 workers.

Specialists analysis on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.91, with a change in the price was noted -1.04. In a similar fashion, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of -28.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,501,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSMG is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Raw Stochastic average of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.99%, alongside a downfall of -23.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 94.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.98% during last recorded quarter.