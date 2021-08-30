DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 5.44M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), which is $3.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.86 after opening rate of $3.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.65 before closing at $3.78.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, DouYu International Holdings Limited Announces Share Repurchase Program. DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares during a period of up to 12 months commencing on August 30, 2021, subject to the relevant rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the”Exchange Act”), and the Company’s insider trading policy. You can read further details here

DouYu International Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.54 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $2.89 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) full year performance was -76.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares are logging -82.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.89 and $20.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2921152 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) recorded performance in the market was -65.82%, having the revenues showcasing -52.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.25B, as it employees total of 1877 workers.

Specialists analysis on DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the DouYu International Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.67, with a change in the price was noted -6.97. In a similar fashion, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted a movement of -65.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,370,760 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOYU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.21%, alongside a downfall of -76.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.15% during last recorded quarter.