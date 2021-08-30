Analysts Mean recommendation for Domo Inc. (DOMO) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Domo Inc. (DOMO), which is $89.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $92.2499 after opening rate of $90.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $85.27 before closing at $97.70.Recently in News on August 26, 2021, Domo Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results. Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Domo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.35 on 08/26/21, with the lowest value was $50.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) full year performance was 133.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Domo Inc. shares are logging -8.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.01 and $98.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1226048 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Domo Inc. (DOMO) recorded performance in the market was 40.40%, having the revenues showcasing 34.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.10B, as it employees total of 756 workers.

Analysts verdict on Domo Inc. (DOMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Domo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.96, with a change in the price was noted +33.10. In a similar fashion, Domo Inc. posted a movement of +58.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 337,241 in trading volumes.

Domo Inc. (DOMO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Domo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.31%, alongside a boost of 133.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.63% during last recorded quarter.