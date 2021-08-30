Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.02M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aditxt Inc. (ADTX), which is $1.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.09 after opening rate of $2.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.94 before closing at $2.13.Recently in News on August 26, 2021, Aditxt Announces Pricing of $11.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase 4,583,334 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.40 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for gross proceeds of approximately $11.0 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. In a concurrent private placement, for each share of common stock purchased by an investor, such investor will receive from the Company an unregistered warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.53 per share, and are exercisable for a five year period commencing six months from the date of issuance. You can read further details here

Aditxt Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.7300 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.7599 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) full year performance was -48.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aditxt Inc. shares are logging -70.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.62 and $6.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5575210 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) recorded performance in the market was -5.29%, having the revenues showcasing -29.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.30M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aditxt Inc. (ADTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aditxt Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5161, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, Aditxt Inc. posted a movement of -27.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,099,642 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADTX is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aditxt Inc. (ADTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Aditxt Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.82%, alongside a downfall of -48.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.89% during last recorded quarter.