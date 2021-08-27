Why is Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) down -9.73% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) was valued at $9.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.52 while reaching the peak value of $9.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.29. The stock current value is $9.94.Recently in News on August 13, 2021, Paya Holdings Inc. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to Warrants. Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding public warrants and private placement warrants (collectively, the “warrants”) to purchase shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), of the Company. The purpose of the Offer and Consent Solicitation is to simplify the Company’s capital structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants, thereby providing the Company with more flexibility for financing its operations in the future. You can read further details here

Paya Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) full year performance was -9.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paya Holdings Inc. shares are logging -33.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.99 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1014896 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) recorded performance in the market was -31.00%, having the revenues showcasing -6.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B, as it employees total of 281 workers.

Analysts verdict on Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Paya Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.71, with a change in the price was noted -1.35. In a similar fashion, Paya Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -11.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,227,188 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAYA is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.01.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Paya Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Paya Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.31%, alongside a downfall of -9.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.77% during last recorded quarter.