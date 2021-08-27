Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Taoping Inc. (TAOP) was down -4.76%

At the end of the latest market close, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) was valued at $3.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.55 while reaching the peak value of $3.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.401. The stock current value is $3.40.Recently in News on August 27, 2021, TAOP Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Establish Cryptocurrency Mining Joint Venture for Building 100MW Capacity in Kazakhstan. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Taoping Digital Assets (Asia) Limited (“TDAA”) and a Kazakhstan company Aral Petroleum Capital LLP (“APC”) have signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) to establish a joint venture in Kazakhstan, of which TDAA and APC will own 51% and 49%, respectively. TDAA will control the board of directors of the joint venture. You can read further details here

Taoping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.86 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) full year performance was 23.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taoping Inc. shares are logging -79.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $16.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3006462 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) recorded performance in the market was 25.70%, having the revenues showcasing -34.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.12M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Taoping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.88, with a change in the price was noted -4.45. In a similar fashion, Taoping Inc. posted a movement of -56.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 851,867 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Taoping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Taoping Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.35%, alongside a boost of 23.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.73% during last recorded quarter.