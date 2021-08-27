Do Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) beta value of 1.62 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) was valued at $13.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.39 while reaching the peak value of $13.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.76. The stock current value is $12.76.Recently in News on August 5, 2021, Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Prices Upsized $275.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC) today announced the pricing of its offering of $275,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on August 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Alphatec also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $41,250,000 principal amount of notes. You can read further details here

Alphatec Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.36 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $11.61 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) full year performance was 119.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares are logging -34.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.52 and $19.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 813198 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) recorded performance in the market was -12.12%, having the revenues showcasing -12.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B, as it employees total of 296 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alphatec Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.82, with a change in the price was noted -3.27. In a similar fashion, Alphatec Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -20.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 670,825 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATEC is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Alphatec Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.50%, alongside a boost of 119.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.24% during last recorded quarter.