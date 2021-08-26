ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is on the roll with an average volume of 618.30K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) was valued at $1.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.40 while reaching the peak value of $1.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.37. The stock current value is $1.46.Recently in News on August 17, 2021, ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added blockchain services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.1900 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) full year performance was 23.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares are logging -76.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $6.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3457409 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) recorded performance in the market was 8.15%, having the revenues showcasing -15.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.51M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7918, with a change in the price was noted -1.13. In a similar fashion, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -43.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 677,597 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNET is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.52%, alongside a boost of 23.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.36% during last recorded quarter.