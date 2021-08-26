Why is Shineco Inc. (TYHT) up 171.99% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Shineco Inc. (TYHT), which is $8.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.2699 after opening rate of $7.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.64 before closing at $7.68.Recently in News on June 1, 2021, Shineco, Inc. Announces It’s Unaware of Reason for Stock Volatility. Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: TYHT), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and hemp products, today announced in response to unusual market activity, and after speaking with its officers, directors, major shareholders and other relevant persons, that it is unaware of the reason behind recent stock price volatility. The Company confirms that there is no corporate development relating to its business and affairs that has not been previously announced. You can read further details here

Shineco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.40 on 05/14/21, with the lowest value was $2.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) full year performance was 171.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shineco Inc. shares are logging -56.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 297.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $19.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 588185 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shineco Inc. (TYHT) recorded performance in the market was 173.32%, having the revenues showcasing -42.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.54M, as it employees total of 318 workers.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shineco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.89, with a change in the price was noted +3.40. In a similar fashion, Shineco Inc. posted a movement of +68.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 652,110 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYHT is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Shineco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Shineco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 173.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 114.65%, alongside a boost of 171.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 93.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.96% during last recorded quarter.