Time to Buy Beat-Down Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) was valued at $9.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.96 while reaching the peak value of $9.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.96. The stock current value is $9.97.Recently in News on August 13, 2021, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus and Date for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Relating to Proposed Business Combination with DeepGreen Metals Inc.. Extraordinary general meeting of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (“SOAC”) shareholders to approve the proposed business combination with DeepGreen Metals Inc. to be held on September 3rd, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. You can read further details here

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.72 on 02/23/21, with the lowest value was $9.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) full year performance was 1.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -21.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $12.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2012817 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) recorded performance in the market was -7.34%, having the revenues showcasing 0.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 374.27M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.93, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -0.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 294,142 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.23%, alongside a boost of 1.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.50% during last recorded quarter.