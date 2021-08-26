Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Quarterly Performance is 11.02%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) was valued at $12.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.55 while reaching the peak value of $12.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.23. The stock current value is $12.44.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.12 on 07/01/21, with the lowest value was $5.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) full year performance was 237.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inspired Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -5.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 347.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.78 and $13.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 831669 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) recorded performance in the market was 89.82%, having the revenues showcasing 11.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 284.15M, as it employees total of 1500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inspired Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.68, with a change in the price was noted +3.30. In a similar fashion, Inspired Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +35.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 217,666 in trading volumes.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Inspired Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Inspired Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.65%, alongside a boost of 237.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.02% during last recorded quarter.