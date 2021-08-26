Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.06

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), which is $0.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7894 after opening rate of $0.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7451 before closing at $0.75.Recently in News on August 20, 2021, Borqs Technologies receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on August 18, 2021, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq’s rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3500 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -43.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -76.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $3.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3428938 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was -21.41%, having the revenues showcasing -9.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.08M, as it employees total of 286 workers.

The Analysts eye on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9387, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -43.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,119,965 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.18%.

Considering, the past performance of Borqs Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.99%, alongside a downfall of -43.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.81% during last recorded quarter.