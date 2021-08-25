Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 12.27%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), which is $3.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.82 after opening rate of $3.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.70 before closing at $3.81.Recently in News on August 2, 2021, Safe Bulkers, Inc. Entered into a Bareboat Charter Agreement with a Purchase Option for a Capesize Class Dry-bulk Vessel. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that in relation to its fleet renewal strategy, it has entered into a twelve-month bareboat charter agreement, with a down payment by the Company of $4.5 million on signing, a payment of $4.5 million on delivery of the vessel to the Company scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021, a payment of a daily charter rate of $14,500 over the period of the bareboat charter and a purchase option in favor of the Company at the end of the charter period of $18.0 million for the acquisition of a 2012, Japanese-built, dry-bulk 181,000 dwt, Capesize class vessel. You can read further details here

Safe Bulkers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.46 on 05/24/21, with the lowest value was $1.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) full year performance was 234.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe Bulkers Inc. shares are logging -13.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 369.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $4.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 842626 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) recorded performance in the market was 193.08%, having the revenues showcasing -1.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 439.86M, as it employees total of 827 workers.

Analysts verdict on Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe Bulkers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.50, with a change in the price was noted +1.44. In a similar fashion, Safe Bulkers Inc. posted a movement of +60.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,631,878 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SB is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Safe Bulkers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Safe Bulkers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 193.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.63%, alongside a boost of 234.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.55% during last recorded quarter.