Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) was up 2.31%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). It is currently valued at $62.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $63.25, after setting-off with the price of $62.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $61.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $61.17.Recently in News on August 9, 2021, ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo”) (NASDAQ: ZI) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain selling stockholders of ZoomInfo, including investment funds affiliated with TA Associates (“TA”), The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) and 22C Capital LLC (“22C Capital”) and an entity affiliated with ZoomInfo’s co-founders (together with TA, Carlyle and 22C Capital, the “Selling Stockholders”), of 20,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock pursuant to ZoomInfo’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at the public offering price of $63.00 per share. Additionally, the Selling Stockholders granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by ZoomInfo. The last reported sale price of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock on August 6, 2021 was $64.54 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.63 on 08/05/21, with the lowest value was $37.86 for the same time period, recorded on 05/17/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) full year performance was 65.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares are logging -7.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.83 and $67.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1169648 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) recorded performance in the market was 26.83%, having the revenues showcasing 45.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.80B, as it employees total of 1747 workers.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.63, with a change in the price was noted +14.81. In a similar fashion, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +31.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,598,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.15%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.21%, alongside a boost of 65.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.23% during last recorded quarter.