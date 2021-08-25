Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) was up 10.59%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT). It is currently valued at $0.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.9598, after setting-off with the price of $0.8577. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.84 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.85.Recently in News on July 30, 2021, Pintec CEO Victor Li wins The Asian Banker Innovation Leadership Achievement Awards 2021. Pintec Technologies Holdings Ltd. (“Pintec”; NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, today announced the company’s CEO Victor Li has won the Innovation Leadership Achievement in China Award 2021 by The Asian Banker for his outstanding leadership in the innovation, transformation and growth of Pintec. You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9900 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.7603 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was -0.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -68.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1797368 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was -4.07%, having the revenues showcasing -4.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.12M, as it employees total of 157 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9663, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of -17.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,143,028 in trading volumes.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.29%, alongside a downfall of -0.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.08% during last recorded quarter.