Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) was up 14.36%

For the readers interested in the stock health of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC). It is currently valued at $63.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $63.69, after setting-off with the price of $56.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $56.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $55.22.Recently in News on August 23, 2021, BlueLinx Announces $25 Million Share Repurchase Program. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $25 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in the open market, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s decision to repurchase its shares, as well as the timing of such repurchases, will depend on a variety of factors, including the ongoing assessment of the Company’s capital needs, the market price of the Company’s common stock, general market conditions and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. You can read further details here

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $70.38 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $27.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) full year performance was 193.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 270.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.03 and $70.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 580792 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) recorded performance in the market was 115.82%, having the revenues showcasing 21.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 625.82M, as it employees total of 2100 workers.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BlueLinx Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.70, with a change in the price was noted +22.73. In a similar fashion, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +56.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 246,435 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BXC is recording 2.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.53.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BlueLinx Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.90%, alongside a boost of 193.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.63% during last recorded quarter.