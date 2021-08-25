Reasons Why Long-term Faith on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Could Pay Off Investors

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is priced at $78.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $78.69 and reached a high price of $78.795, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $77.79. The stock touched a low price of $77.25.Recently in News on July 28, 2021, HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE : HDB) filed its Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 on July 28, 2021. Filings made by HDFC Bank Limited with SEC are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database via the direct link to its website located under “About Us/Investor-relations/SEC Filings” on HDFC Bank’s website, or via www.sec.gov. Shareholders/Members of the Bank may also write to Mr. Santosh Haldankar, Senior Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary, HDFC Bank Limited, 2nd Floor, Zenith House, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai 400 034, India, santosh.haldankar@hdfcbank.com, requesting a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge. You can read further details here

HDFC Bank Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.70 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $67.73 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) full year performance was 56.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HDFC Bank Limited shares are logging -7.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.62 and $84.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 986108 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) recorded performance in the market was 7.65%, having the revenues showcasing 6.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.14B, as it employees total of 123473 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

During the last month, 34 analysts gave the HDFC Bank Limited a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.26, with a change in the price was noted +2.40. In a similar fashion, HDFC Bank Limited posted a movement of +3.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,373,267 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Raw Stochastic average of HDFC Bank Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HDFC Bank Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.71%, alongside a boost of 56.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.55% during last recorded quarter.