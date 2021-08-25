Reason’s why KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $8.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE). It is currently valued at $7.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.66, after setting-off with the price of $6.0498. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.77 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.77.Recently in News on August 19, 2021, KLX Energy Services Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, September 9, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live via webcast, on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). You can read further details here

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.97 on 03/19/21, with the lowest value was $4.56 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) full year performance was -16.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares are logging -62.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.73 and $18.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1029785 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) recorded performance in the market was 11.30%, having the revenues showcasing -37.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.59M, as it employees total of 1270 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.45, with a change in the price was noted -10.08. In a similar fashion, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -58.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 179,384 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

Raw Stochastic average of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.95%, alongside a downfall of -16.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 49.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.48% during last recorded quarter.