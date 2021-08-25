Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.76M in the recent 3 months

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) is priced at $21.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.47 and reached a high price of $20.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.46. The stock touched a low price of $19.43.Recently in News on August 16, 2021, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2021. – Second Quarter Revenue $31.7 Million, First Half Revenue $58.0 Million, Up 27.7% and 38.6% Over the Prior Year. You can read further details here

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.41 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $10.10 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) full year performance was 29.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares are logging -21.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.10 and $27.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 916367 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) recorded performance in the market was 3.86%, having the revenues showcasing 60.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 178 workers.

Specialists analysis on Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.82, with a change in the price was noted +7.69. In a similar fashion, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. posted a movement of +55.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,625,650 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG)

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.90%, alongside a boost of 29.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.98% during last recorded quarter.