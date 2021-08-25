Boiling and ready to burst as Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) last month performance was 4.90%

At the end of the latest market close, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) was valued at $41.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.49 while reaching the peak value of $41.92 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.39. The stock current value is $39.72.Recently in News on August 19, 2021, The Knot Becomes Abercrombie’s “Plus One” With Launch of Co-Created “Best Dressed Guest” Collection. The Abercrombie x The Knot “Best Dressed Guest” collection features curated and co-designed pieces perfectly suited to outfit guests for the busiest wedding and event season ever. You can read further details here

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.29 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $20.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) full year performance was 292.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares are logging -16.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 279.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.46 and $47.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1067130 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) recorded performance in the market was 104.13%, having the revenues showcasing 9.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.52B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.18, with a change in the price was noted +5.41. In a similar fashion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. posted a movement of +15.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,640,882 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical rundown of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 104.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.18%, alongside a boost of 292.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.22% during last recorded quarter.