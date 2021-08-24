Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) market price of $15.74 offers the impression of an exciting value play – Invest Chronicle
Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) market price of $15.74 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) was valued at $13.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.94 while reaching the peak value of $15.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.94. The stock current value is $15.74.Recently in News on July 30, 2021, ZENVIA Inc. Announces Closing of Concurrent Private Placement with Twilio Inc.. ZENVIA Inc. (“ZENVIA”) (NASDAQ: ZENV), announced yesterday the closing of its previously disclosed concurrent private placement of 3,846,153 of its Class A common shares to Twilio Inc. in a private transaction (“Concurrent Private Placement”) at an offering price of US$13.00 per Class A common share. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zenvia Inc. shares are logging 11.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.49 and $14.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508171 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) recorded performance in the market was 54.31%.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zenvia Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Zenvia Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.31%. The shares increased approximately by 26.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.31% in the period of the last 30 days.

