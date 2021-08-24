Here is why Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recent weekly performance of -8.57% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) was valued at $0.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.73 while reaching the peak value of $0.7878 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.72. The stock current value is $0.90.Recently in News on August 24, 2021, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Signs Cooperation Agreement with NBA Legendary Superstar Shaquille O’Neal as Celebrity Mentor. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company devoted to the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced today the signing of a cooperation agreement between Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Color China”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Color Star, and Shaquille O’Neal (also known as “Big Shark”), a world-class basketball player and NBA Hall of Fame star. The two parties formally reached an agreement on March 29, 2021 for Shaquille O’Neal to become a celebrity instructor on the entertainment sharing and interactive platform of Color Star, known as Color Star APP. He will teach basketball-related content online, as well as share his experiences as a basketball star. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $0.6010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was 5.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -66.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5673505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was 10.80%, having the revenues showcasing -24.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.15M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

The Analysts eye on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0309, with a change in the price was noted -0.69. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -41.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,621,696 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.27%, alongside a boost of 5.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.27% during last recorded quarter.