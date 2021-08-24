Gear up for the change! Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) has hit the volume of 2840592

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is priced at $11.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.25 and reached a high price of $10.8299, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.72. The stock touched a low price of $10.20.Recently in News on August 24, 2021, Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands. Digital Influencer Marketing firm Be Social Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), launches its Showroom concept today, hosting a two-day Summer Showroom in West Hollywood. Participating brands include Bondi Sands, EyeBuyDirect, MATE The Label, and Peach and Lily, among many others, with key creators in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle spaces to attend. You can read further details here

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.50 on 03/24/21, with the lowest value was $3.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) full year performance was 142.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -64.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 280.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.04 and $32.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2840592 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) recorded performance in the market was 215.29%, having the revenues showcasing 31.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.94M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.46, with a change in the price was noted -1.82. In a similar fashion, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -13.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,795,325 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DLPN is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical rundown of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 215.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.55%, alongside a boost of 142.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.21% during last recorded quarter.