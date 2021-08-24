Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU) market price of $9.79 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU). It is currently valued at $9.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.7899, after setting-off with the price of $9.7899. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.78.Recently in News on June 4, 2021, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Provides Update on Periodic Reporting. As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on May 18, 2021 by Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (Nasdaq: DGNU) (the “Company”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company is reevaluating the accounting treatment of the Company’s private placement warrants (the “Warrants”) and of the forward purchase agreement between the Company and Dragoneer Funding III LLC (the “Forward Purchase Agreement”), in light of the SEC’s recently issued “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”)” (the “Staff Statement”). This Staff Statement issued on April 12, 2021 informed market participants that warrants issued by SPACs and former SPACs may need to be reclassified as liabilities with non-cash fair value adjustments recorded in earnings at each reporting period. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III shares are logging -10.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $10.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1642819 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU) recorded performance in the market was -2.20%, having the revenues showcasing -2.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 503.67M.

Market experts do have their say about Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.04, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III posted a movement of -3.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 111,295 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU)

Raw Stochastic average of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.20%. The shares increased approximately by 0.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.10% during last recorded quarter.