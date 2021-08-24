Couchbase Inc. (BASE) Profit Margins posted -41.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Couchbase Inc. (BASE) was valued at $37.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $38.39 while reaching the peak value of $43.2904 and lowest value recorded on the day was $37.3394. The stock current value is $42.95.Recently in News on August 17, 2021, Couchbase Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 after market close. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Couchbase Inc. shares are logging 8.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.00 and $39.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 573871 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Couchbase Inc. (BASE) recorded performance in the market was 41.28%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.71B, as it employees total of 597 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Couchbase Inc. (BASE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Couchbase Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Couchbase Inc. (BASE)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Couchbase Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.28%. The shares increased approximately by 20.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.36% in the period of the last 30 days.