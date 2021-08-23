Time to Buy Beat-Down JD.com Inc. (JD) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, JD.com Inc. (JD) was valued at $62.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $63.05 while reaching the peak value of $65.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $63.00. The stock current value is $63.62.Recently in News on August 9, 2021, JD.com to Report 2021 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results on August 23, 2021. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 23, 2021, before the U.S. market opens. You can read further details here

JD.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $108.29 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $61.65 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

JD.com Inc. (JD) full year performance was -13.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JD.com Inc. shares are logging -41.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $61.65 and $108.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14915113 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JD.com Inc. (JD) recorded performance in the market was -27.62%, having the revenues showcasing -12.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 99.10B, as it employees total of 314906 workers.

Analysts verdict on JD.com Inc. (JD)

During the last month, 37 analysts gave the JD.com Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.92, with a change in the price was noted -19.38. In a similar fashion, JD.com Inc. posted a movement of -23.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,525,555 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JD is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of JD.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JD.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.86%, alongside a downfall of -13.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.55% during last recorded quarter.