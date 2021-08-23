New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Quarterly Performance is -83.60%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It is currently valued at $1.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.89, after setting-off with the price of $1.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.81.Recently in News on August 18, 2021, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Update on Regulatory Development. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, announced that the Beijing Municipality Government and the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China jointly issued the “Beijing Municipality’s Measures to Further Reduce the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education in Beijing” (the “Beijing Measures”) on August 14, 2021, and published the full text of the Beijing Measures on August 18, 2021. The Beijing Measures were adopted to implement the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, and aims to ensure that “the excessive burden upon students from school homework and after-school tutoring, the education expenditures from their families and the burden on their parents’ energy will be effectively reduced by the end of 2021, with significant impact achieved within two years.”. You can read further details here

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.9740 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.7400 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) full year performance was -86.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -90.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.74 and $19.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 42708730 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) recorded performance in the market was -90.21%, having the revenues showcasing -83.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.10B, as it employees total of 69438 workers.

Specialists analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.2427, with a change in the price was noted -12.34. In a similar fashion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of -87.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 54,522,328 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDU is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.13%, alongside a downfall of -86.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -71.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.60% during last recorded quarter.