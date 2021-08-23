Here is why Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 34.70%

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is priced at $12.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.35 and reached a high price of $12.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.81. The stock touched a low price of $9.30.Recently in News on August 19, 2021, Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated Between US$9-11M. H1 Revenue of +$2M with a gross profit of ~60% (unaudited) as compared to revenues of ~$100K for 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flora Growth Corp. shares are logging -40.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 344.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.85 and $21.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37917703 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) recorded performance in the market was 164.72%, having the revenues showcasing 290.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 370.26M, as it employees total of 162 workers.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Flora Growth Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLGC is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Flora Growth Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Flora Growth Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 164.72%. The shares increased approximately by -26.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 318.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 290.15% during last recorded quarter.