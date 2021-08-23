Gear up for the change! Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has hit the volume of 10236234

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is priced at $3.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.13 and reached a high price of $3.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.14. The stock touched a low price of $3.10.Recently in News on August 10, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Plans for Smaller Size Electric Vehicles. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced plans to enter the smaller size electric vehicle (EV) market in China. Kaixin’s new energy vehicle unit has launched development plans focused on smaller EV models in the subcompact and minicompact categories. To speed up the process, the Company has discussed mergers and acquisitions with a number of electric car manufacturers. Kaixin will disclose the results in a timely manner. You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.65 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was 275.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -73.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 777.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10236234 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was -5.90%, having the revenues showcasing 48.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 450.51M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Specialists analysis on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.39, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of -1.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,816,783 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.02%, alongside a boost of 275.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.10% during last recorded quarter.