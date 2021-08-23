Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.81M

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is priced at $12.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.24 and reached a high price of $13.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.02. The stock touched a low price of $11.23.Recently in News on August 22, 2021, Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. – YMM. The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) (“FTA”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against FTA on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares are logging -44.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.95 and $22.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5369614 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) recorded performance in the market was -41.02%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.97B, as it employees total of 4059 workers.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) in the eye of market guru’s

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YMM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.02%. The shares increased approximately by 15.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.30% in the period of the last 30 days.