ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Quarterly Performance is 40.44%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) was valued at $59.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $59.06 while reaching the peak value of $61.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $58.7013. The stock current value is $60.67.Recently in News on August 9, 2021, ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo”) (NASDAQ: ZI) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain selling stockholders of ZoomInfo, including investment funds affiliated with TA Associates (“TA”), The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) and 22C Capital LLC (“22C Capital”) and an entity affiliated with ZoomInfo’s co-founders (together with TA, Carlyle and 22C Capital, the “Selling Stockholders”), of 20,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock pursuant to ZoomInfo’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at the public offering price of $63.00 per share. Additionally, the Selling Stockholders granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by ZoomInfo. The last reported sale price of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock on August 6, 2021 was $64.54 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.63 on 08/05/21, with the lowest value was $37.86 for the same time period, recorded on 05/17/21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) full year performance was 59.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares are logging -10.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.83 and $67.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2162251 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) recorded performance in the market was 25.79%, having the revenues showcasing 40.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.66B, as it employees total of 1747 workers.

Analysts verdict on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.09, with a change in the price was noted +10.98. In a similar fashion, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +22.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,586,117 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.83%, alongside a boost of 59.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.44% during last recorded quarter.