Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -4.57%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), which is $16.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.30 after opening rate of $15.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.20 before closing at $15.42.Recently in News on March 8, 2021, Assai Atacadista, One of the Largest Retail Companies in Brazil, Gets Listed on The New York Stock Exchange. Growing 30% a year and with a net profit in the last quarter soaring 31%, Assaí is the 2nd largest Brazilian retail company. Stocks will be traded under the “ASAI” ticker starting March 8. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. shares are logging -10.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.45 and $17.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 620457 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) recorded performance in the market was 23.08%, having the revenues showcasing 1.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.35B, as it employees total of 44712 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.03, with a change in the price was noted +3.37. In a similar fashion, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. posted a movement of +26.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 272,322 in trading volumes.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sendas Distribuidora S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.08%. The shares increased approximately by -4.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.72% during last recorded quarter.