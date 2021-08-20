Recent Change of 7.61% in the Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), which is $3.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.17 after opening rate of $2.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.92 before closing at $2.89.Recently in News on August 4, 2021, Hudson Technologies Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Revenues. Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Hudson Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 07/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) full year performance was 148.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudson Technologies Inc. shares are logging -24.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 543389 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) recorded performance in the market was 185.32%, having the revenues showcasing 51.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.62M, as it employees total of 221 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hudson Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.60. In a similar fashion, Hudson Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +105.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 638,666 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HDSN is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.47.

Technical breakdown of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hudson Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 185.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.23%, alongside a boost of 148.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.71% during last recorded quarter.