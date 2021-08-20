Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Sasol Limited (SSL) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sasol Limited (SSL), which is $12.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.33 after opening rate of $13.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.78 before closing at $13.90.Recently in News on August 16, 2021, Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021. Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021. Our earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of R16,6 billion increased by more than 100% compared to the prior year. This performance was underpinned by a strong cost, working capital and capital expenditure performance, despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse weather events. You can read further details here

Sasol Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.98 on 04/29/21, with the lowest value was $8.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Sasol Limited (SSL) full year performance was 71.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sasol Limited shares are logging -28.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.55 and $17.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 799672 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sasol Limited (SSL) recorded performance in the market was 44.81%, having the revenues showcasing -19.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.30B, as it employees total of 29187 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sasol Limited (SSL)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Sasol Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.74, with a change in the price was noted -1.69. In a similar fashion, Sasol Limited posted a movement of -11.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 492,111 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSL is recording 0.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Technical breakdown of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Sasol Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sasol Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.90%, alongside a boost of 71.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.00% during last recorded quarter.