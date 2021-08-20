17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Quarterly Performance is -78.31%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). It is currently valued at $1.08. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.11, after setting-off with the price of $0.968. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.04.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Update on New Regulations. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (Nasdaq: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China’s official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to the compulsory education system in China, as well as online and offline after-school tutoring services, including, among others, (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China’s compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit; (ii) changing the current registration-based regime for operating online Academic AST Institutions to a government approval-based regime, (iii) alleviating the amount of homework that students are required to complete, (iv) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership need to rectify the situation; (v) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that teach academic subjects in compulsory education; (vi) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (vii) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities. The Opinion also provides that institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in high schools (which do not fall within China’s compulsory education system) shall take into consideration the Opinion when conducting activities. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -95.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $23.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1689638 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) recorded performance in the market was -91.57%, having the revenues showcasing -78.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 214.20M, as it employees total of 3156 workers.

Specialists analysis on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.1569, with a change in the price was noted -5.51. In a similar fashion, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of -83.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,851,578 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Raw Stochastic average of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.57%. The shares increased approximately by -2.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -56.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -78.31% during last recorded quarter.