Time to Buy Beat-Down RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK). It is currently valued at $1.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.82, after setting-off with the price of $1.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.5712 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.59.Recently in News on August 18, 2021, SAFR from RealNetworks Signs Agreement with Japan’s Largest Mobile Carrier, NTT Docomo, to Provide Computer Vision Technology. SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), the premier facial recognition platform for live video, has signed a reseller agreement with NTT Docomo, Japan’s largest mobile carrier to offer SAFR’s world class AI-based facial recognition software. Both companies have previously worked together to implement access control and security solutions for a large facility, a hospital, and a robot. With the power of NTT Docomo’s 5G infrastructure and SAFR facial recognition, the companies plan to accelerate further enterprise security and access control deployments based on the new agreement. You can read further details here

RealNetworks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.6600 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) full year performance was 28.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RealNetworks Inc. shares are logging -73.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $6.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 697025 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) recorded performance in the market was 11.54%, having the revenues showcasing -26.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.56M, as it employees total of 325 workers.

The Analysts eye on RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6161, with a change in the price was noted -2.78. In a similar fashion, RealNetworks Inc. posted a movement of -61.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 892,531 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RNWK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK)

Raw Stochastic average of RealNetworks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.80%.

Considering, the past performance of RealNetworks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.27%, alongside a boost of 28.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.58% during last recorded quarter.