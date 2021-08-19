Recent Change of -8.07% in the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is priced at $5.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.35 and reached a high price of $5.43, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.45. The stock touched a low price of $5.01.Recently in News on August 11, 2021, RRD Scales Communications Solutions for Education, Maximizing the Value of the Student Journey. Schools of every size and at every level can gain the communications agility necessary to drive recruitment efforts, academic engagement, student community, and safety. You can read further details here

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.15 on 06/14/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) full year performance was 265.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are logging -29.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 355.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $7.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 754315 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recorded performance in the market was 121.68%, having the revenues showcasing -7.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 387.47M, as it employees total of 33000 workers.

Analysts verdict on R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.57, with a change in the price was noted +0.92. In a similar fashion, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted a movement of +22.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,135,825 in trading volumes.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 121.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.69%, alongside a boost of 265.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.90% during last recorded quarter.