Realty Income Corporation (O) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.74

Realty Income Corporation (O) is priced at $71.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $72.17 and reached a high price of $72.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $72.31. The stock touched a low price of $71.56.Recently in News on August 17, 2021, 614th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 614th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2355 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.826 per share, is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date for September’s dividend is August 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Realty Income Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.73 on 08/16/21, with the lowest value was $57.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

Realty Income Corporation (O) full year performance was 16.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Realty Income Corporation shares are logging -1.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.00 and $72.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2361640 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Realty Income Corporation (O) recorded performance in the market was 15.35%, having the revenues showcasing 9.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.53B, as it employees total of 208 workers.

Analysts verdict on Realty Income Corporation (O)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Realty Income Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.42, with a change in the price was noted +7.49. In a similar fashion, Realty Income Corporation posted a movement of +11.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,167,163 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for O is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.77.

Realty Income Corporation (O): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Realty Income Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Realty Income Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.71%, alongside a boost of 16.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.21% during last recorded quarter.