Puxin Limited (NEW) market price of $0.54 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Puxin Limited (NEW) is priced at $0.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.553 and reached a high price of $0.5697, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.57. The stock touched a low price of $0.52.Recently in News on July 27, 2021, Puxin Limited Responds to Media Reports. Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) (“Puxin” or the “Company”), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced that, on July 24, 2021, China’s official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burdens of Homework and After-school Tutoring for Students of Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to after-school tutoring services, including, among others, (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China’s compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, are required to be registered as non-profit, no approval will be granted to establish new Academic AST Institutions, and online Academic AST Institutions will be subject to approvals; (ii) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership are required to make rectification; (iii) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that offer after-school tutoring services on academic subjects of compulsory education; (iv) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects of compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (v) Academic AST Institutions are required to follow the fee standards to be determined by competent government authorities. The Opinion also provides that the supervision on institutions providing after-school tutoring on academic subjects of high schools (which are not within China’s compulsory education system) will be implemented with reference to the Opinion. You can read further details here

Puxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.1700 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 08/18/21.

Puxin Limited (NEW) full year performance was -95.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Puxin Limited shares are logging -95.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $11.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1107061 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Puxin Limited (NEW) recorded performance in the market was -90.79%, having the revenues showcasing -76.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.65M, as it employees total of 9650 workers.

The Analysts eye on Puxin Limited (NEW)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Puxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1849, with a change in the price was noted -3.66. In a similar fashion, Puxin Limited posted a movement of -87.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,532,031 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEW is recording 3.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.43.

Technical rundown of Puxin Limited (NEW)

Raw Stochastic average of Puxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Puxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -93.62%, alongside a downfall of -95.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -55.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -76.70% during last recorded quarter.