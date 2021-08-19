Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.27M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS), which is $5.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.2101 after opening rate of $6.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.905 before closing at $6.25.Recently in News on August 12, 2021, Sabesp Announces 2Q21 Results. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its second quarter of 2021 results. You can read further details here

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.57 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $5.91 for the same time period, recorded on 08/18/21.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) full year performance was -40.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares are logging -41.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.00 and $10.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3154981 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) recorded performance in the market was -30.23%, having the revenues showcasing -24.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.18B, as it employees total of 12742 workers.

Specialists analysis on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.38, with a change in the price was noted -1.25. In a similar fashion, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo posted a movement of -17.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,343,796 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBS is recording 0.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Trends and Technical analysis: Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.60%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.12%, alongside a downfall of -40.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.62% during last recorded quarter.