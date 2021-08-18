Time to Buy Beat-Down Youdao Inc. (DAO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Youdao Inc. (DAO). It is currently valued at $9.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.18, after setting-off with the price of $8.83. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.09.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, Youdao Provides Update on PRC Regulatory Policy. Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, noted that the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council jointly issued a set of guidelines on July 24, 2021, aiming to ease the burden of excessive homework and after-school tutoring for students receiving compulsory education (the “Guidelines”). The Guidelines, among other things, require that all institutions offering online after-school tutoring on academic subjects in compulsory education be registered as non-profit organizations, obtain approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, and comply with various operational requirements with respect to class hours, faculty qualifications, tuition standards, advertising and others. In addition, the Guidelines prohibit all such tutoring businesses from raising funds through stock exchange listings or other capital-related activities. Foreign investments in school curriculum-based tutoring institutions through variable interest entity (VIE) arrangements, mergers and acquisitions or otherwise are also prohibited. Listed companies are banned from raising capital through equity offerings to invest in businesses offering tutoring on academic subjects in compulsory education. The Guidelines require that all businesses that have already violated these rules take corrective measures as appropriate. You can read further details here

Youdao Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.17 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $7.02 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/21.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) full year performance was -72.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Youdao Inc. shares are logging -76.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.02 and $42.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 612898 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Youdao Inc. (DAO) recorded performance in the market was -62.76%, having the revenues showcasing -57.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.27B, as it employees total of 4949 workers.

The Analysts eye on Youdao Inc. (DAO)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Youdao Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.15, with a change in the price was noted -19.05. In a similar fashion, Youdao Inc. posted a movement of -65.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 551,077 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Youdao Inc. (DAO)

Raw Stochastic average of Youdao Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Youdao Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.54%, alongside a downfall of -72.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -54.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.72% during last recorded quarter.