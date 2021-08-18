Time to Buy Beat-Down MDJM Ltd (MDJH) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MDJM Ltd (MDJH), which is $5.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.7474 after opening rate of $4.5399 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.341 before closing at $4.67.Recently in News on August 18, 2021, MDJM Establishes New Joint Venture Company for Asset Management Business to Implement Global Expansion Strategy. MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the “Company” or “MDJM”), an integrated real estate services company in China, today announced the establishment of a new joint venture company in the United Kingdom under the name of Mansions Estate Agent Ltd (“Mansions Estate”). Mansions Estate is jointly established by MDJM’s subsidiary MD Local Global Limited, Ocean Tide Wealth Limited (“Ocean Tide”), a specialist mortgage broker in the United Kingdom, and Mingzhe Zhang. Mansions Estate will be engaged in asset management business and expects to provide comprehensive UK real estate-related services, including property leasing, property sales, furnishings, and routine property maintenance, to global investors. The Company believes that the establishment of Mansions Estate is a significant step for its global expansion strategy. You can read further details here

MDJM Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.60 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $3.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) full year performance was 39.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MDJM Ltd shares are logging -34.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.18 and $8.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1072539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MDJM Ltd (MDJH) recorded performance in the market was 11.19%, having the revenues showcasing -4.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.68M, as it employees total of 174 workers.

Specialists analysis on MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MDJM Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.40, with a change in the price was noted +1.41. In a similar fashion, MDJM Ltd posted a movement of +31.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 75,238 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDJH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

Raw Stochastic average of MDJM Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.95%, alongside a boost of 39.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.10% during last recorded quarter.