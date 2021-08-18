Outbrain Inc. Common Stock (OB) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 371.50K – Invest Chronicle
Outbrain Inc. Common Stock (OB) can't be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 371.50K

Outbrain Inc. Common Stock (OB) is priced at $16.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.25 and reached a high price of $19.6838, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.09. The stock touched a low price of $16.02.Recently in News on August 17, 2021, Outbrain Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results. Record Revenue, Ex-TAC Gross profit and profitabilityRevenue increased 57% to $247 millionGross profit and Ex-TAC Gross profit grew 84% and 68%, respectivelyStrong operating leverage: Net Income of $15.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $24.6 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Outbrain Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -20.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and -11.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.00 and $20.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 507251 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Outbrain Inc. Common Stock (OB) recorded performance in the market was -16.30%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 894.20M, as it employees total of 863 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Outbrain Inc. Common Stock (OB)

Technical breakdown of Outbrain Inc. Common Stock (OB)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Outbrain Inc. Common Stock, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.30%.

