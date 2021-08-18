Here is why monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.50%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), which is $305.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $317.689 after opening rate of $277.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $270.00 before closing at $245.07.Recently in News on August 17, 2021, monday.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results. Second quarter revenue growth accelerated to 94% year over yearNet-dollar-retention rate for customers with 10+ users was over 125%Introduces strong Q3 and fiscal year guidanceAnnounced monday workdocs, a new capability that turns documents into actionable workflows. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, monday.com Ltd. shares are logging 13.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $155.01 and $269.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 557132 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) recorded performance in the market was 70.51%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.49B, as it employees total of 799 workers.

Analysts verdict on monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the monday.com Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of monday.com Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.51%. The shares increased approximately by 32.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.91% in the period of the last 30 days.