Gear up for the change! Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has hit the volume of 4877216

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), which is $3.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.73 after opening rate of $3.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.34 before closing at $3.45.Recently in News on August 3, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Waterdrop Inc. – WDH. Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WDH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Waterdrop Inc. shares are logging -66.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.30 and $11.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4877216 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) recorded performance in the market was -59.79%, having the revenues showcasing -48.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.59B, as it employees total of 4291 workers.

Analysts verdict on Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Waterdrop Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Waterdrop Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Waterdrop Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.79%. The shares increased approximately by 1.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.34% during last recorded quarter.