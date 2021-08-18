Gear up for the change! Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) has hit the volume of 3794116

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT). It is currently valued at $2.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.01, after setting-off with the price of $2.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.95.Recently in News on August 13, 2021, REPEAT – HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status Update. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. You can read further details here

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.75 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $1.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) full year performance was 584.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares shares are logging -53.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1095.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $5.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3794116 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) recorded performance in the market was 42.33%, having the revenues showcasing 4.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Specialists analysis on Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.87, with a change in the price was noted -0.61. In a similar fashion, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares posted a movement of -18.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,828,463 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT)

Raw Stochastic average of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.52%, alongside a boost of 584.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.38% during last recorded quarter.