Boiling and ready to burst as The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) last month performance was -10.58%

At the end of the latest market close, The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) was valued at $7.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.15 while reaching the peak value of $8.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.93. The stock current value is $7.86.Recently in News on August 12, 2021, The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Successfully Completed Three-Way Merger on June 25, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Beachbody Company Inc. shares are logging -56.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.88 and $18.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3787314 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) recorded performance in the market was -24.93%, having the revenues showcasing -21.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the The Beachbody Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.75, with a change in the price was noted -2.28. In a similar fashion, The Beachbody Company Inc. posted a movement of -22.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,689,455 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Raw Stochastic average of The Beachbody Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.18%.

Considering, the past performance of The Beachbody Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.93%. The shares -8.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.01% during last recorded quarter.